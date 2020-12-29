Tipperary Town singer aiming to be next big country music star

Glór Tíre Tuesday nights 9:30pm from January 5th.

The search for the next big country music star returns to TG4 in January. Glór Tíre is back in the Quays for twelve weeks, as six hopeful singers battle it out with help from mentors Cliona Hagan, Robert Mizzell, Mike Denver, Lousie Morrissey, Michael English and The Sheerin Family. Presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who advise and and guide the contestants. The public decide who stays and who will go each week.

Stephen Stokes a singer from Tipperary town hopes to become the next big country star under the guidance of Louise Morrissey. His musical influences are Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Mick Flavin, George Strait.

This years other singers are Kelan Browne from Ballnbofey, Co. Donegal mentored by Robert Mizzell, David Connor from Claremorris, Co. Mayo mentored by Michael English, Mary Hoey from Cullyhanna Co. Armagh, mentored by The Sheerin Family, Emma Donohue from Ballinasloe, Co.Galway who will be mentored by Mike Denver and Tilly Dawson-Stanley from Glasson Co. Westmeath mentored by Cliona Hagan.

Viewers decide who will stay each week, and can vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the app store or on google playstore.

Who will be crowned winner of Glór Tíre 2021? Find out every Tuesday night at 9:30pm from January 5th on TG4.