Heartwarming show of support for Cuan Saor in New Inn



The organisers of the Lagganstown Christmas Crib would like to thank the die hards who turned up on a wet and cold Tuesday night for the annual blessing of the crib.

For those who did not attend for obvious reasons, you were with us in our thoughts and prayers. The Christmas spirit was alive and well in Lagganstown with a steady flow of friends and neighbours dropping off goodies in Willy the Legend’s donkey cart for the benefit of Cuan Saor.