Volunteers on hand to help out vulnerable in Ballylooby/Duhill during Covid

Text Alert and GAA are combining to give a helping hand to the vulnerable in the Ballylooby/Duhill area during Covid 19. The R number is climbing once again and any parishioners who might find it difficult to get their supplies during this pandemic and over the New Year period, our local text alert group: 086-6044886, local Community Garda and local GAA club are willing to lend a helping hand in conjunction with Super Valu.