Roscrea fire station gets €500,000 for upgrade and refurbishment

The news that Roscrea fire station has been granted the sum of €500,000 to carry out upgrading and refurbishment work to the their building at Birr Road in the town has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.

"This funding has been allocated under the Fire Service Capital Programme 2021-2025 and the Roscrea station is at the design completed stage of this programme," he said.

The building has been in need of improvements for some time and this funding will allow the required upgrading to be carried out at this vital local facility.

Roscrea fire station has a long and proud history. The first fire brigade to serve Roscrea came to the town in 1939. For many years the fire engines were housed in the grounds of Roscrea Castle. In 1981 the present custom built building was opened on Birr Road on a site beside the the current Roscrea Library.

At the official opening of the new fire station in 1981 a plaque was unveiled to commemorate all those who has served as firemen in Roscrea since 1939.