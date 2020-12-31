Reviewing 2019/2020 - Eight young lives lost through suicide in Clonmel

The following is a selection of the stories that were making the news in November 2019 in The Nationalist.

NOVEMBER 21, 2019

Eamonn Lacey’s front page story on November 21 stated that since the previous June eight young people in the Clonmel area had died from suicide, according to Fr Michael Toomey, a Clonmel priest who had been outspoken on the need for acute beds locally. Fr Toomey said the figures showed that Clonmel had been hit by suicide more per capita than the rest of the country outside of Dublin.

Heartfelt pleas made by desperate families who had taken to the streets of Clonmel in their hundreds two months earlier in September seeking the return of acute psychiatric beds continued to be ignored.

The Government’s €3billion national broadband scheme approved in November 2019 announced €118m to be invested in Tipperary to deliver high speed broadband to 29,647 homes in the county.

Ten locations were identified in the county that would be connected during 2020 to enable communities to quickly get free public access to high speed broadband.

These extend from Poulacapple in the south of the county to Aglish near Roscrea in the north.

The end of an era was celebrated in Clonmel on Sunday night, November 17, when Chawke’s, one of the country’s best-known and most popular pubs, and an institution in the town, closed its doors for the final time.

Proprietor Gerry Chawke and his wife Anne retired after more than 50 years in business and the bar on the corner of Upper Gladstone Street and William Street fell silent.

A week-long series of events to mark its closure culminated in a final party on Sunday night. On an occasion tinged with emotion and nostalgia, customers and friends gathered to give Gerry and Anne a suitable send-off.

Well-known Dublin-based publican Charlie Chawke led the tributes to his brother, who had purchased the bar in 1968 and which opened its doors in February 1969 to coincide with the National Coursing Meeting at Powerstown Park.

