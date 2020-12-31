Call to ‘name and shame’ illegal dumping culprits in Tipperary

Thurles Independent Councillor Jim Ryan has called for the full rigours of the law to be used against all those who engage in illegal dumping here in Tipperary.

Speaking to this week's Tipperary Star Cllr Ryan states that there has been a very noticeable but unfortunate increase in the level of illegal dumping across the Premier County in recent times.

“I don't know whether Covid has led to this scandalous increase but one thing is certain and that it is a huge problem for our council.

“It's not right that council employees have to go out and clean up the rubbish left behind by these mindless individuals but unfortunately that is the case. It's costing the council a small fortune every year to clean up illegal dumping and unless these people are caught and prosecuted then this will be the case going forward.

He stated, “I was recently appalled at the huge amount of rubbish that was dumped on the side of the road on the Turnpike to Urlingford road and since I went public on that case I have been contacted by a large number of people who have reported other instances of illegal dumping around the Thurles area. I am sickened at this but not surprised as unfortunately this will no doubt happen again.

“Naming and shaming these culprits is the only way of stopping it going forward but catching people in the act is really difficult. I would encourage anyone who knows who these people are to report them to Tipperary County Council or the Gardai”, Cllr. Ryan concluded.