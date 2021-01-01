Covid-19 places fundraising campaign for Newcastle Hall project in difficulty

Covid-19 is having a detrimental impact on the fundraising ability of a community anxious to progress a building project.

The Newcastle community has made a case to Government for support to enable them raise matching funding for the development of the local Community Hall.

The issue was raised by Cllr Máirín McGrath at a meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

Newcastle Muintir na Tire and Deputy Mattie McGrath have also taken up the matter with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

MUINTIR NA TIRE

Newcastle Muintir na Tire were successfully awarded funding under the 2019 Town and Village Renewal Scheme to facilitate the extension of the Community Hall to the value of €139,000.

This grant required 20% match funding amounting to approximately €37,000. Plans immediately got underway by the Community Council Committee headed up by Chairperson Marian O’Dwyer for the much-needed extension that includes the construction of two meeting rooms and the extension to the existing kitchen and store room.

In normal times, Newcastle Community Hall is used nearly seven nights a week for a variety of events and activities including Irish dancing classes, zumba and pilates, first responders training, cards, after school classes for kids and much more and this grant funding for an extension was extremely welcome.

LOCKDOWN

“When the first Covid lockdown hit, we contacted the Department of Community and Rural Development to seek an extension to our project deadline until 2021 which was approved.

“The committee are now faced with a second challenge and have once again written to Minister Humphreys in relation to grant funding. Applicants in the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme have a requirement to provide only 10% match funding given the challenges with Covid-19 and the inability to fundraise in the current climate, and we have asked that, under the same principle, our project for Newcastle Community Hall would be given this special assistance as all fundraising plans have had to be postponed and cancelled given the ongoing economic and public health crisis,” said Cllr McGrath.

She said the committee have, unfortunately, “come to a sad realisation that the project may not come to fruition if this match funding requirement can’t be raised locally”.

‘THRIVING VILLAGE’

“For this reason we have pleaded with Minister Humphreys for options and financial help for how to proceed.

“Newcastle is a thriving village with a very proactive community and we will do our utmost to save this grant funding to see this project through,” added Cllr McGrath.