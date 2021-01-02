Cllr Sean Ryan describes illegal dumping near Thurles as 'deplorable'

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has expressed his great frustration and regret at a spate of illegal dumping at Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris which he described as being deplorable.

The same spot is being targeted all the time, he said, and he encouraged the council to investigate the dumping as he felt the culprit could be identified and brought to justice for the act.

“There is evidence of where this might have come from and I think we should be investigating this fully and bringing people to heel over it. It is just deplorable,” he said.