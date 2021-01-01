Road works needed at Templemore school says Cllr Smith

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Smith has called on the local authority to engage in road re-alignment and erection of appropriate signage at St Colmcille's NS in Templemore as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Smith told members of the local Municipal District Council that a very serious situation very nearly occurred recently and the incident merely highlighted the need for something to be done to the roadway approaching the school.

Cllr Eddie Moran (Ind) agreed with Cllr Smith and also urged the engineering staff to take a look at the situation and see if a solution can be found to what is a serious problem.

Meanwhile Cllr Moran also called on the local authority to examine why so much rubbish is being dumped illegally in the town of Templemore. The situation has gotten out of hand, he said and needs urgent addressing.