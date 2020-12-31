Tipperary district court president nominated to the circuit court

Cloughjordan native Judge Colin Daly has been appointed as a circuit court judge.

Judge Daly’s father, Liam, was a Tipperary County Council employee for a long number of years and was active in the local civil defence.

Judge Daly was made a district court judge in 2012 and is the current president of the district court, an appointment he took up in 2019.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, he has managed its impact on district court sittings, especially in relation to family law and domestic violence.

Judge Daly is a former managing solicitor of the Northside Community Law Centre in Dublin, and also a former director of the Northside Partnership in Coolock. He also served as chair of the Limerick Law Centre Development Board

Mr Daly, 51, became a solicitor in 1997, and is a graduate of Queens University, Belfast.

He was appointed to the bench in 2012 and has served at district level as well as in the Children’s Court.

He also served as a district judge in Carlow and Kilkenny for the a number of years.

Judge Daly has been nominated to fill a vacancy which arose following the retirement of Judge Gerald Keys last May.