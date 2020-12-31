Tipperary people urged to recycle Christmas trees and pressie wrappings

Tipperary people are being urged by Cllr Shane Lee not to dump rubbish over the New Year period.

“In recent months there has been a notable increase in the amount of dumping in both urban and rural areas,” said the Roscrea councillor. “This is not only unsightly and unhygienic and creates a bad impression of our town, but it also leads to unnecessary work for those who have to gather it.”

He said that Christmas and the New Year can lead to an increase in waste in most homes, but a large amount of this can be recycled.

The Recycling Centre in Roscrea will be open between Christmas and the New Year, he pointed out.

It will be open this Thursday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

It will reopen on Saturday, January 2, from 9am to 12.45pm, and on January 4 from 8.30am.