Tipperary TD welcomes €25,000 funding for Tipperary Sports Partnership

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the news that €25,000 has been awarded to Tipperary Sports Partnership under the Covid-19 Supplementary Grant Scheme.

This allocation forms part of €5.8m in funding for sporting groups across the country, with similar funding being allocated to Sports Partnership Groups.

“Funding has also been made available to develop new programmes, projects and platforms that can advance sport and physical activity in the post Covid-19 public health era. Further funding has been ringfenced to support disability sport, local communities and the reopening of swimming pools,” he said.