Borrisokane residents thanked for their patience following two years of road works

The completed roadworks through Borrisokane had seen one of the most major transformation of the place since its foundation, according to a local councillor.

Tipperary County Council finished a two-year multimillion euro project on the town’s road surface, drainage and footpaths in the run up to Christmas. The project had not been without its problems, sometimes causing angry clashes at Nenagh Municipal District Council meetings.

However, at the MDC’s December meeting, Cllr Michael O’Meara complimented the council on the work done.

The road from Nenagh to Birr had been “nothing short of a dirt track”, he said, but the council officials had “hauled it over the line”.

He called for the residents and businesses in the town and surrounding Lower Ormond area to be thanked for their patience and resilience over the two years.

“There have been huge advances in our area over the past 10 to 15 years,” he said. “It will regenerate and transform the town.”

The work was also complimented by Cllr Joe Hannigan, who described it as a “relief to have the road surface done”.

District manager Marcus O’Connor said the council was delighted with the work in Borrisokane.

He complimented the attitude of the people in the town who, he said, had to put up with quite a lot of disruption over the two years.

“The people in Borrisokane were very patient. It turned out very well. The people deserve it,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said the work there was already having an impact.

“There is a great community there. People are already doing up their premises. Borrisokane has changed for the better,” said the district manager.