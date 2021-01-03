Tipperary deaths - Sunday, January 3, 2021

The late Garrett Slattery

The death has occurred of Garrett (Garry) Slattery late of Carron, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, ex Irish Rail, Limerick Junction), on 2nd January 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by his wife, Mary and his sisters, Joan (Fitzgerald), Mary (Fitzgerald) and Ann (Killeen). Sadly missed by his sisters, Betty Watt (London) and Eleanor Carey (Monard) and his brother, William, Carron, his sister-in-law, Teresa and brother-in-law Tony Watt. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Garry will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Tuesday, 5th January 2021, at 12 noon. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish followed by burial in Sologhead Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Edmond Nugent

The death has occurred of Edmond "Bobby" Nugent late of Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his sister Kitty, Bobby (in his 91st year) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Friday surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Ann, sons Eddie, Kevin, Cyril and David, daughters Ann and Kathleen, grandchildren Roy, Lucy, Gemma, Katie, Ivan, Cora, Isla and Eve, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Rose, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater on Sunday at 12 o’clock. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Teresa Slattery

The death has occurred of Teresa Slattery late of Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary. January 2nd 2020, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at St. Clare’s Ward, Our Lady’s Hospital Campus. Teresa, beloved sister of the late Johnny, Neddy and Mickey. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Lal Payne (London), brother Gerard, nephews Joe, Sean, Michael, Maurice and Brian, nieces Elaine Moriarty and Julieanne Lawlor, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Teresa’s funeral takes place privately. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link on RIP.ie.