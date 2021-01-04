Tipperary nursing homes vaccinations brought forward to January 7

The rollout of the vaccination programme for Tipperary nursing homes has been brought forward to this Thursday, January 7.

The first vaccinations had been due to go ahead in the Hospital of the Assumption in line with St Teresa's in Cashel on Monday, Janaury 11.

However, with the HSE bringing forward its rollout plan that has changed.

The date change was confirmed by HSE Mid West Community Healthcare , who said that just over 140 staff and just under 50 residents will get their first anti-coronavirus jab

The programme of vaccinating will not be hit by the move to stricter restrictions, with a HSE spokesperson saying vaccinations were considered an essential service and lockdown will not impact on them.