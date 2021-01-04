Tipperary baby among the first arrivals of the New Year

Newport mum Weronika Wroblewska was among the first to deliver a New Year baby when she gave birth to little Alexandra in University Maternity Hospital Limerick at 12.49 on January 1.

Weronika and dad Rafal live in Newport and beautiful baby daughter Alexandra weighed a healthy 3kg on delivery.

Alexandra has one older brother, Oliver.

University Maternity Hospital, Limerick is the second largest maternity hospital outside Dublin with approximately 4,500 babies delivered per year.

It is the sole provider of obstetrical, midwifery and neonatal intensive care to the Mid-West region. It mainly serves Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary but also women from North Cork, North Kerry and areas of Offaly.

It also provides tertiary referral for smaller neonatal units from outside the region.