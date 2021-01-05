Greenkeeper retires after 47 years of loyal service to golf club in Tipperary

SEAN HARTE RETIRES

We all join in wishing Sean Harte a happy retirement as we begin 2021. A presentation was made to Sean recently to mark his retirement from Clonmel Golf Club after 47 years of loyal employment. Club Con Hogan President made a presentation on behalf of Clonmel Golf Club while John Bolger made the presentation on behalf of the members.

We wish Sean many happy years in his retirement

COVID AND GOLF

As by now you are all aware that Covid put a constraint to golfing matters from Christmas Eve onwards and now a stop for the next month at least before we get going again. Fingers crossed.

THE WORK GOES ON

The Mens Committee are working remotely behind the scenes to have a packed programme of golf for when we do return.

RESULTS

Results from Christmas Open Singles:

Micky Power (10) 28 pts

Jimmy Hewitt (9) 28 pts

Kieran Quigley (12) 27 pts

CANCELLATIONS

Captains Drive and the Maurice Fehilly Memorial competition were postponed due to Covid.

CLUB LOTTO

The first Club Lotto of 21' held Saturday, January 2

Numbers Drawn were 13, 18, 20, 24

No Winners and No Match 3’s

Our next draw is planned for early February. Date to be confirmed later.

SUBSCRIPTION RENEWALS

Membership renewal invoices are now processed and if you have not received your invoice in the post please let us know. If you have any queries relating to your invoice, please get in contact with us. Early payment would be appreciated and the office will be open Mon, Tues, Thurs & Fri to take payments.

HAPPY NEW YEAR

Wishing all our members and visitors a very Happy New Year.

NEW MEMBERS 2021

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid up member up to December 31st, 2021 – rates available on request. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last five years. GUI & ILGU fees not included.

Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub. com.

WEBSITE

Please visit: www.clonmel golfclub.com to view our weekly notes online.

LADIES GOLF

Results: Christmas Hamper, kindly sponsored by Terence Kennedy, Painting Contractor.

1st Gemma Murphy (13) 49pts c/b, 2nd Una Burke (29) 49pts, 3rd Brid Quinlivan 48pts c/b, 4th. Niamh Healy (29) 48pts.

Lady Captain Christine wishes her Ladies Committee and Members a very Happy New Year, and an enjoyable and memorable year’s golf in 2021.