Tipperary Community Games year marred by Covid 

County Tipperary Community Games wish everybody a Happy and Safe New Year.

The past year was a difficult one but we got through it and many children enjoyed participating in virtual events.

The loss of our county secretary, Joan Hogan in March was devastating. If Joan only knew what a strange year was in store for us. We extend our sympathy to all families that suffered breavements during the year. We congratulate everybody who won medals and say very well done to all participants.

We regret the winners of the cross country, table quiz, talent, swimming and indoor soccer county finals were unable to represent Tipperary at the national finals but staying safe and healthy and looking out for each other is the most important thing in life at the moment.

We look forward to the success of the vaccine and to the eventual return to normality.

We thank all areas for their help and support. Perhaps a 2021 AGM on Zoom may be on the cards but we are taking baby steps at the moment. We thank the media for all coverage afforded to the games. This is very important and much appreciated.

A large number of children from Tipperary participated in the National Aldi Christmas Choir Competition. The following were the lucky medal winners.

Gold, Cleo Griffin, Nenagh; silver, Nathal Sreenivas, Nenagh; bronze, Naoise Scully, Silvermines; pewter, Emma Mahony, Thurles.

Jay Scott, Mullinahone won one of the Aldi €100 vouchers in the daily draw.

Cleo was one of children from the 26 counties that serenaded us with their beautiful rendition of the song War is Over, as arranged by musical director Shane Farrell.

Special thanks are extended to our sponsors Aldi Ireland, Bus Éireann and TFI - Transport for Ireland for making this possible

Cleo, Nathal and Naoise are all members of the Musical Theatre Academy in Nenagh. This video may be viewed on Tipperary Community Games’ Facebook page

Emma’s brother, Conor Mahony, Thurles won gold at the county swimming final in U10 backstroke and that was as far as he could go.

However a new year has dawned and we face it together, and the message is to take care of each other stronger than ever as we have all learned a lot from 2020.

Stay safe everybody.