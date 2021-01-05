Tipperary students get ready to go online at Young Scientist exhibition

Hundreds of young scientists at Tipperary schools are set to join over 1,000 participants in this year's first ever virtual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition which opens in Dublin this Wednesday, January 6, at 8am.

It is the 57th Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition and will bring together some of the country’s brightest young STEM minds as they compete to take home the coveted title of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2021.

Free registration is open now at https://portal. btyoungscientist.com/

President Michael D Higgins will officially open the BT Young Scientist & Technology exhibition in a special online ceremony tomorrow.

The opening ceremony will be available to view from 1pm on Wednesday on the BTYSTE portal and Facebook and will be recorded and streamed from the Mansion House in Dublin, the location of the first ever Young Scientist Exhibition in 1965.

At the heart of the exhibition are over 1,000 students representing over 200 schools from across the island of Ireland. This year’s projects cover a wide variety of topics, from COVID-19, the prevalence of social media and technology in our daily lives, ethnicity, gender studies, sports science, climate change, agricultural science, nutrition, solar power and biological diversity. Judging begins tomorrow morning and each project will be judged a minimum of three times, with over 80 judges volunteering their time to take part.

This year’s winner(s) will be announced online at 1pm Friday, January 8, and will be presented with a cheque for €7,500 and the newly designed BTYSTE perpetual trophy. In all, there are over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

During the three-day exhibition, the public can enjoy some very special interviews, discussions and shows including: Professor Luke O’Neill on making vaccines in a global pandemic; The Climate Emergency; How to Become an Astronaut; and 'Our Amazing Universe: A journey of discovery'. In addition, teachers will have access to a myriad of workshops at a new dedicated Teachers’ Area.

Delivering a good luck message to everyone taking part in this year’s virtual exhibition Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “I’m delighted the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is going ahead this year, and I want to congratulate BT and the Young Scientist Board who’ve pulled it together despite all of the obstacles. Over the past year, we’ve seen how important science and technology are to solving our global problems, enhancing our living conditions, and helping us to adapt more rapidly to crises. The strength of our scientific community has developed new vaccines and given us new treatments for Covid-19. It is through technology we have been able to bridge the social distance we’ve been faced with."