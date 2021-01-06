Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday January 6

The late Maureen O'Brien (nee Fitzgerald)

London and Rochestown,Cahir.

Maureen, London and late of Rochestown, Cahir. Sadly missed by her husband Jack, daughters Siobhain and Catherine, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Eileen, Teresa and Fionnula, extended family and friends.

Funeral will take place in London. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the O'Brien and Fitzgerald families, please use the condolence link below.

The late Jack Gleeson

Rathsallagh,Rosegreen/Fethard

Gleeson, Rathsallagh, Rosegreen and formerly of Coolmoyne, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, January 5th 2021, peacefully, in Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Jack, deeply regretted by his son Conor and his wife Tara, daughters Elaine, Denise & Anne Marie and their mother Anne and their families, grandchildren, brothers Mick and Jim, sisters Mary and Joan, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Jack’s funeral takes privately

The late Terry Dwyer(nee Tuohy)

Rathmanna,Thurles/Nenagh

Formerly Gortlandroe, Nenagh. Terry, predeceased by her brothers Tony and Christy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Paul and Thomas, daughters Margaret (Moore), Petrina (Zuvic) and Deborah (Maher), grand-daughters Sinéad, Michelle, Kira, Emily and Paula, great grand-daughter Naoíse, Terry's best pal Philomena, sons-in-laws Liam, John and Seamus, Paul's partner Rosaleen, Thomas' partner Nicola, brother John, sisters Moira and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following Government guidelines on covid and public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Terry's remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning, 7th January, at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Angela Byrne(nee Duffy)

Reiska,Kilcommon

Byrne (nee Duffy) Angela, late of Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, (peacefully) in the loving care of The Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home, Roscrea, Jan 4th 2021. Beloved wife of the late John and mother in law of the late Eamonn O Neachtain.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Anthony, Francis, Damien and Germaine, sisters Sr Lelia and Sr Kathleen, grandchildren Cora, Sophie, Francesca and Ronan, daughters-in-law Fiona, Christine and Damien’s partner Lauren, nephew, niece, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Margaret, relatives, neighbours, friends and staff of Dean Maxwell.

Removal this Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock. Burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

In accordance with government guidelines, attendance at the funeral mass is limited to 10 family members, those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, can view Mass on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

The late Bridget Behan (nee McClusker0

14 Brophy Terrace,Roscrea

And formerly of Inane, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Claire, grandchild Michael, sisters Helen and Margaret and brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, son Peter, daughters Angela and Marrion, sister Mary, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Faith, Keeva, Callum, Conor, Chelsey, Cleo and Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines Bridget's Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 people). Private removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11.30 (travelling down Templemore Road, Convent Hill, Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/