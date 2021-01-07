Ringing in the New Year in Tipperary in 1995 - Recognise anyone?

In this week’s edition of The Nationalist we took a dip into our files from January 1995 and came across some of these of revellers rining in the New Year 26 years ago.

Taken from various social functions around south Tipperary including Cahir, Fethard and Clonmel, the photos will give our readers a trip down memory lane..

Pictured at the New Year’s Eve Dinner at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel on December 31, 1994 were from left to right: Seated - Eileen McCormack, Michelle Shealy, Eileen McLoughlin, Elaine Farrell, Teresa Duggan, Caroline Murphy, Carmel Curry. At back - Tony McCormack, Phil Shealy, Bobby McLoughlin, Michael Farrell, Michael Duggan, Brian Murphy and Kevin Curry.

Members of the Kearney family from St Patrick’s Place, Fethard, reunited at ‘The Paddies’ dance in Fethard Ballroom. From left: Breda, Tom, Francis and Dominic