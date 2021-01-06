No patients on trolleys in Tipperary today

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

15 patients on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Tipperary hospitals have no patients on trolleys today

South Tipperary General and Nenagh Hospitals both have a clean bill of health

Despite the fact that 219 admitted patients are waiting for beds in hospitals across Ireland this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, there are none in County Tipperary

183 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 36 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.However, both Nenagh General Hospital and South Tipperary General Hospital have reported no patients on trolleys.