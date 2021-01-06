No patients on trolleys in Tipperary today
Tipperary hospitals have no patients on trolleys today
South Tipperary General and Nenagh Hospitals both have a clean bill of health
Despite the fact that 219 admitted patients are waiting for beds in hospitals across Ireland this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, there are none in County Tipperary
183 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 36 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.However, both Nenagh General Hospital and South Tipperary General Hospital have reported no patients on trolleys.
