Breaking: Tipperary man arrested and due before Nenagh Court in relation to alleged incident
Breaking: Tipperary man arrested and due before Nenagh Court in relation to alleged incident
A man in his 30s is due before Nenagh Court this morning charged in relation to an alleged incident in a housing estate in the town on Tuesday night.
The man was arrested and detained at Nenagh Garda station.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh Court this Wednesday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on