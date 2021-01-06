Breaking: Tipperary man Joseph Cummins remanded in custody on trespass charge

A Tipperary man has been remanded in custody by Nenagh Court for alleged trespass at a property in the town.

Joseph Cummins, who is in his 30s, with an address given as Nenagh, was charged before Judge Flann Brennan this Wednesday morning with trespass at Melrose, Nenagh, on January 5, 2021.

The court was told that Mr Cummins was arrested at 8.10pm under Section 11 of Section 24 of the Public Order Act and brought to Nenagh Garda station.

He was charged with the offence just after midnight and made no reply, the court heard.

Judge Brennan remanded Mr Cummins to Nenagh Court on Friday, January 8, where he will appear by video link from Limerick Prison.

No application was made for bail, but the court heard an application may be made at Friday's hearing.

Mr Cummins was granted free legal aid.