Tipperary roads in a treacherous condition this morning

As if lockdown requirements were not enough to prevent the people of Tipperary from taking to the roads today, the overnight weather conditions should certainly act as a second deterrent.

Heavy snow and front has rendered many local roads in the county impassable with icy conditions leading to a number of minor incidents and collissions already.

Temperatures fell to below -5 in parts and this means that black icy is commonplace across the county. And, there is little sign onf any thawing for the time being either, so road conditions will remain very tricky. Uplands areas have been particularly badly hit with deep falls of snow on top of front making many areas inaccessible.

The basic message, on the double, is - if you don't have to make that journey, then don't. Stay at home and reduce the risk of an accident.