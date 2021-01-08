Tipperary sheep kill: dog owners urged to be aware of where their pets are

Dog owners have been urged by the chair of North Tipperary IFA to know where their pets are following an attack on a flock of sheep outside Nenagh.

The incident occurred between Ballywilliam and Carrigatogher between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

One ewe was mauled to death while five others were injured and a number of other sheep were missing.

It is unclear if a single dog or multiple animals were responsible.

Following the attack, North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh appealed to dog owners to control their pets.

“Unfortunately no matter how much we plead with dog owners it continues to happen,” she said.

Ms Walsh said that dog owners needed to be mindful that they were responsible for their animals in relation to compensation to the owner of that flock of sheep.

“I would just say to owners in that area to know where their dogs are at night. Unfortunately, once a dog attacks a flock of sheep they continue to do it and usually there’s more than one dog involved,” she said. “Once they get the taste of blood the dog continues to attack the sheep.”

Department of Agriculture figures indicated the greatest number of dog attacks occur annually in Tipperary, Mayo, Louth and Wexford.

Sheep are particularly vulnerable at the moment as Ireland approaches the lambing season.