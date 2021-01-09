Tipperary lockdown: Coronavirus Community Response Group available to help

With the country again under a severe lockdown due to the rising numbers of coronavirus, the Coronavirus Community Response Group is reminding people that they are still available to assist people.

The group of volunteers is there to help those who may need assistance with their shopping or collecting medical prescriptions.

The group, which follows all the recommended guidelines, can be contacted through Damian O’Donoghue, 087-9590206; Jenny Bracken, 083-8005652; Joe Gilmartin, 087-2055361; Tanya De Vito, 087-1661386.