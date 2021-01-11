Huge local response to consultation process on Newport Town Park

Nenagh Municipal District Council received 272 responses as part of the consultation exercise undertaken during October and November regarding Newport Town Park.

A total of 80% of respondents were Newport residents with a further 9% answering as either representatives of community groups or parents of children in education in Newport.

The consultants, Nic de Jong & Associates, are currently preparing a report from the consultation to feed into the Newport Enhancement Plan.

Meanwhile, local councillors were also informed that the wall on Murroe Road was now complete, with formation works 90% complete and the bulk dig works ongoing.

The contractor is to meet the consultant on the proposed schedule of equipment to be provided.