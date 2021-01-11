One Tipperary town hoping can collection initiative will lead to a 'tidy' cash rebate

Last Saturday week, January 2, was the first day of Cahir Tidy Towns new drinks cans collection in association with ABP. There was a great response to the collection and we filled a van on the day.

Cahir Tidy Towns will continue to collect on the first Saturday of every month for 2021 in this waste recycling initiative and once baled and sent to recycling facility we will get a rebate at the end of the year. We would like to thank ABP for their assistance with this project and with the loss of our Annual Table Quiz, Raffle and Church Gate collection this is a welcome boost to us.

This year alone we need to sort out the hill at St Paul’s Church as we have failed on a couple of occasions to get on top of it. We were hit the first year with drought and the second year the wildflower never took off, so hopefully we can sort it out in 2021.

We have work to do in the Inch Field also and the Hogan Square flower beds will need planting next week when we dig out the old soil that is not sufficient. We are struggling a bit with top soil, so if anyone wants to donate a load, please consider Tidy Towns .

Thanks to all involved in the new seat and beech tree in Tobar Íosa where Dermot O’Connor who was a staunch member and committee member of The Well can be remembered. Hopefully we will have a prayer ceremony up there later on in the year.