Seven Tipperary communities granted funding for important projects



Senator Garret Ahearn has confirmed that local villages Kilsheelan and Marlfield are part of 7 successful Tipperary applicants under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Senator Ahearn said “I am delighted to see Marlfield receive €200,000 for Public realm, parking and amenity upgrade measures to enhance the village & Kilsheelan receive €90,000 for the enhancement of the Blueway including lighting on the Blueway and integrated technology to showcase Kilsheelan. I want to acknowledge the excellent work from my colleagues, Cllr Michael Murphy and Cllr John Fitzgerald in working with both communities to put together the best possible application.”

€788,025 has been allocated to seven communities across Tipperary under the Department of Rural and Community Development, Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “This funding is extremely welcome news for Tipperary. I want to also thank Tipperary County Council for engaging with local communities to help them to identify good projects which have merited support.”

The other successful applications are:

Loughmore €200,000

Widen and enhance street landscape in Loughmore village to address safety issues and enabling and promoting tourism and business opportunities.

Boherlahan €171,000

Create a pedestrian connection between the two distinct parts of Boherlahan village and enhance the streetscape

Templemore €53,000

Upgrade of Templemore Town Park recreation amenity, upgrading the main pathways, installing benches and erecting signage

Kilbarron €51,525

Village enhancement including removal, replacement and pruning of all trees and upgrading of footpaths around the village.

Birdhill €22,500

Install kerbing and tarmac on the paths in Birdhill community park to improve accessibility.



Senator Ahearn said “These excellent initiatives will ensure our smaller towns and villages are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work. The funding, allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is a key part of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.”

“The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt across Tipperary and I am delighted today that even more areas will benefit from the funding. Interest in the Town and Village Renewal Scheme since it was introduced in the second half of 2016, is very high and the scheme was heavily over-subscribed this year. The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which complements the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and provides an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.