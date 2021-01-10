This Gingerbread Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake brought to you by Siúcra and foodie influencer Lili Forberg is the perfect festive dessert!

Salty and sweet, this is sure to be a firm favourite with all the family. Not only that, but it’s fun and simple to whip up too.

Treat your loved ones to some indulgence this festive season.

Gingerbread Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

300g ginger biscuits

150g unsalted butter (room temp)

800g cream cheese

150g icing sugar

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1/4 cup (60 ml) cream

1/2 cup (100g) Siúcra Caster sugar

1/4 cup (50g) unsalted butter

1/3 (80ml) cup cream

Sprinkle of salt

3/4 cup (140g) pecans

* Method

1. Put ginger biscuits and butter in food processor and mix until well combined.

2. Put into a greased cake tin.

3. Put the ingredients of the cheese mixture in a bowl and mix using a hand mixer.

4. Put in fridge.

5. For the glaze, put caster sugar on a medium heat and stir until it becomes a brown liquid consistency. Turn off the heat and add the butter until melted in.

6. Add sprinkle of salt and cream. You can put this back on the heat on low.

7. Add the pecans and mix in. Let cool slightly and pour over cake.

8. Leave in fridge for at least 2 hours. You can also leave some of the caramel sauce for when you are serving the cake.

9. Heat it and pour over full cake or over each slice.

