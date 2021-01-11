Tipperary TD calls for probe into leaking of Mother and Baby Homes report

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has said that the Taoiseach and the Minister for Children must order an immediate investigation into the leaking to the media of details of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes before the survivors of these institutions had sight of the report.



“The leaking of these details shows an incredible disrespect to the survivors and their families, who have had to fight every step of the way to ensure that they get access to the truth about the operation of these institutions including Roscrea’s Sean Ross Abbey," he said.

He described the leaks as a further slap in the face for the survivors and their families, who, unlike parts of the media, were not being given enough time to get an advance view of the contents of the report, due to be published this week.

“I and my Sinn Féin colleagues have been consistently calling for the survivors to get earlier access to the report, indeed we did so again as recently as last week," said the Cashel TD.

He said that the Government had a considerable problem with the leaking of sensitive information. This problem was well documented, and this was the latest example of the deplorable handling of the Mother and Baby Homes issue.

“Distrust of the Government among the survivors of the Mother and Baby Homes is well documented, and the actions that have led to the media getting some details of the report before the survivors themselves only serves to reinforce this level of distrust," he said.

“The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and the Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, must immediately order an investigation into the source of these leaks, explain how and why this happened, and apologise to the survivors," he said.

Deputy Browne said that they must also ensure that the survivors were given immediate access to the report and full details of the emotional and financial supports that will be made available to them.

“Furthermore, the work of the inter-departmental group which will be looking at redress schemes must get underway without delay," he said.