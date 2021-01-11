Tipperary history: Ormond Historical Society to host talk on Nenagh woman Isabella Quin

Ormond Historical Society will host a talk on Zoom this Monday, January 10, at 8pm on Nenagh woman Isabella Quin.

The talk by Carmel McEvey, who hails from Melbourne, is entitled Isabella Quin: Diarist and Independent Woman of 19th-Century Nenagh. T

Many of you may know Carmel, who is no stranger to Nenagh and has many family ties to the town and its surrounds.

Carmel has many Irish connections in Tipperary, Clare, Donegal, Limerick and Mayo. She has visited Ireland on 11 occasions and is passionate about Nenagh's social history and the story of Isabella Quin.

Carmel has an MA in History of Family from the University of Limerick along with a Certificate in History of Family and Genealogical Methods, also from UL. She also holds a Diploma in Community Services and has taught family history skills at the University of the third age (Community Learning) Melbourne.

Isabella Quin was the daughter of O'Neil Quin, MD, who resided in Silver Street, Nenagh, in the 1800s. As part of his medical duties, he was attached to Nenagh Gaol.

Isabella was an avid reader and diarist who enjoyed the social life of 19th century Nenagh and all that it entailed.

In her diary, she documented the social comings and goings of the town of Nenagh and the surrounding Big Houses.

This talk gives a fascinating introduction to the life of a young lady and the social life of the upper echelons of North Tipperary society in the late 1800s.

To join the Zoom talk log on to https://us02web.zoom.us/ j/82974157818?pwd= Qk51R2lqeHAxcS9GMUtpd0xVQUExUT 09

Click on 'Join a meeting and enter the following when prompted

Meeting ID: 829 7415 7818

Passcode: 332383