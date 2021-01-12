Tipperary TD raises concerns over rollout of vaccination for staff at Nenagh Hospital

Nenagh Hospital management and staff are still awaiting confirmation from the HSE on a rollout date and availability of vaccines, according to Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that he was due to raise the issue with the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, this Tuesday.

Deputy Cahill highlighted that University Hospital Limerick had had its staff vaccinated and the rollout in Ennis Hospital was almost complete.

“I have been contacted by concerned staff members in Nenagh Hospital who informed me this morning that management are still waiting to receive confirmation from HSE management as to when frontline workers in the hospital will be vaccinated and if there is availability of vaccines for them. The HSE needs to communicate with Nenagh Hospital management on this," said Deputy Cahill.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that he had shared these concerns directly with the Minister for Health this Tuesday morning and stated that the Regional Hospital in Limerick has completed vaccinations of frontline staff, while Ennis Hospital is nearly complete.

"Staff members in Nenagh Hospital are concerned that there are a number of Covid-19 positive patients in the hospital presently and the hospital is accepting transfers from UHL,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that he had asked Minister Donnelly to update Nenagh Hospital management as a matter of priority as to when frontline staff will be vaccinated.

"I stated in my communications with the Minister that there are staff in Nenagh Hospital trained and ready to distribute the vaccine to the frontline. It is my view that it is very unfair that the other major hospitals treating Covid-19 positive patients in the Mid-West have access to the vaccine, while the staff and management of Nenagh Hospital are still waiting on confirmation from HSE management,” he said.