Seven Tipperary communities share €788,025 in renewal schemes

Seven Tipperary town and village renewal schemes are toshare €788,025 as part of fudning announced this week.

Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Browne has welcomed the approval of the projects under the 2020 Standard Town & Village Renewal Scheme saying:

“This funding will be of huge benefit to the successful Co Tipperary applicants which range from Blueway improvements, landscape and streetscape enhancement, accessibility improvement, and safety measures. Co Tipperary’s towns and villages have so much to offer, and this funding will enhance them further, for our local residents as well as visitors.



“I have consistently campaigned for funding for our towns and villages, and have highlighted at every occasion the need to invest in Co Tipperary. This is a very welcome announcement.”

The funding has been distributed as follows:

Birdhill - €22,500 - Install kerbing and tarmac on the paths in Birdhill Community Park to improve accessibility.

Kilbarron - €51,525 - Village enhancement, including, removal, replacement and pruning of all trees; upgrading of footpaths around the village.

Templemore Town - €53,000 - Upgrade of Templemore Town Park recreation amenity, upgrading the main pathways, installing benches and erecting signage.

Boherlahan Village - €171,000 - Create a pedestrian connection between the two distinct parts of Boherlahan village and enhance the streetscape.

Kilsheelan - €90,000 - Enhancement of Blueway in Kilsheelan including lighting on the Blueway and Integrated Technology to showcase Kilsheelan.

Marlfield Village - €200,000 - Public realm, parking and amenity upgrade measures to enhance the village of Marlfield.

Loughmore Village - €200,000 - Widen and enhance street landscape in Loughmore village to address safety issues while enabling and promoting tourism and business opportunities.