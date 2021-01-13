The Tipperary Star is out today and is packed with great local news - don't forget to pick up your copy

News, sport, arts and entertainment, not ot mention all your local news and notes.

In this weeks Tipperary Star, read all about the passing of Tipperary hurling legend, the great Theo English.

And, we have all the local news from our towns, villages and parishes as well as all the up-to-date picture for the county of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two Tipp TD's lash the governments handling of the schools supposed re-opening, while Senator Garrett Ahearn reveals that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The main sports page of this weeks Tipperary Star

Check out former GAA columnist Cúlbaire as he pays tribute to his team mate Theo English and in The View column, Declan Browne's appointment to the Tipperary senior football backroom team is explored, while former All-Ireland winning senior hurling captain Declan Carr is set to be announced as the new Manager of the Tipperary ladies football team alongside his former midfield general Colm Bonnar.

All these stories and much more in this weeks Tipperary Star. Out now.