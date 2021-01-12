Tipperary golfers - You stay at home and we'll maintain the courses

CAHIR PARK GOLF NEWS

Ladies Notes

Lady Captain Geraldine wishes all Members a happy and healthy 2021 and is looking forward to everyone returning to golf when safe to do so. In the meantime we dream of sunshine filled days and Golfing Ireland competitions, club events and friendly two, three and four balls.

Congrats to Betty and Marie on end of year wins

Golf for 2020 came to an abrupt end on December 30, 2020. However the previous two weeks saw good entries to the 9 and 12 Hole competitions.

Congratulations to Betty Buttimer on winning the 12 Hole Competition for week ending December 20 with 27 points followed closely by out-going Captain Susan Carey with 26 points and Claire Neligan in third place with 25 points.

The final 9 Hole competition of the year was won by Marie Keating (H/C 26) 17 points (C/B). Congratulations Marie and well done to all the Ladies who braved the inclement conditions that brought 2020 to a close.

Thanks to course staff

Thank you to course staff who continue to maintain the Course in preparation for reopening when restrictions lifted.

Zoom Call Meetings

The Ladies Committee are meeting via Zoom calls. Golf Ireland have invited entries for 2021 Inter-Club competitions. While we have to be patient during current phase of lockdown, we can still plan for Matches and Club competitions and after that, take each month as it comes.

In the meantime please keep safe and good wishes to all your families.

CLONMEL GOLF CLUB NEWS

Men’s Notes

A slow golf week this week as well you can imagine with Covid-19 ongoing Lockdown and if it’s any consolation there probably would have been no golf anyway this week with the weather.

John Bolger informs us that there's work ongoing on the course but that too is limited with present unfavourable weather.

Fixtures

The Men’s Fixtures Committee have met to discuss fixtures and provisional fixtures to hopefully cover all eventualities Covid or No Covid.

As you will all have seen Captain Billy Greene sent out Email/Excel sheets explaining WHS "The Anomaly", i.e., system is moving away fractions and to decimal points whereas before 5/6 of handicap for 15 holes will now be .833 etc. Best of luck to all with this one! This one is going to run and run for some time, Certainly for some anyway!

Stay at home and stay safe!

Remember government guidelines stay at home and stay safe! Hope to see all sooner rather than later.

Club Lotto

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic Level 5 restrictions we have decided to suspend the Lotto. It will resume when the restrictions have been lifted.

Those participants that have paid in advance will be credited with whatever number of draws that are necessary to reflect the number of suspended draws. Thank you to all who have participated.

Happy New Year. Stay safe and stay healthy.

Subscription renewals

Membership renewal invoices are now processed and if you have not received your invoice in the post please let us know. If you have any queries relating to your invoice, please get in contact with us. Early payment would be appreciated and the office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to take payments.

New members 2021

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid up member up to December 31, 2021 – rates available on request. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last five years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.

Clonmel Golf Club website

Please visit: www.clonmelgolfclub.com to view our weekly notes online.