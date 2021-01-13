Dream on Tipperary folk - Design and build your own fairy door or house

‘The Keep’ Coffee Shop are running a competition in association with the Cahir Tidy Towns group for the month of January.

People are asked to design and build their own fairy door or house, complete an entry form and drop it to ‘The Keep’ Coffee Shop. All entries will be displayed in their window for the month of January and Cahir Tidy Towns will carefully place each entry along The Swiss Walk once the competition has ended.

This is a wonderful event encouraging families to add their own personalised creation to our Swiss Walk, a welcome distraction for the kids, a fun activity and a great way of getting the kids out and about visiting their very own fairy door or house. So Happy building!

Pick up an entry from today at ‘The Keep’ Coffee Shop.

Fairy doors/houses should be no more than 4" wide and 6" at its tallest point. Entries are not limited, so families can get creative and make one for each child if they wish.

Prizes will be given for the best entries. Good luck!