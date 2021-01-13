Tipperary TD says there can be no shortcomings in support for baby homes survivors

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has said that there can be no shortcomings in providing supports to survivors following the publication of the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

“With the publication of the report, we must remember the impact that its details will have on the survivors as they read through the accounts of the abuse and human rights violations they were subjected to through these dark decades.

“We must also be aware of the resolve they showed in campaigning for this report to be compiled, and their bravery in giving accounts of the injustices they suffered.

“This is a lengthy report, the contents of which are heart-breaking and disturbing. It will take the survivors, their families and those whose adoption originated at - and because of - these institutions, some time to read and absorb.

“We must also remember those who passed away during their time at these institutions and those who did not live to see the publication of the report.

“We must now see an end to the continued delays on the part of the State in providing justice to the people whose lives were impacted by the horrific abuse that is documented within these thousands of pages.

“This must go beyond the apology the Taoiseach has promised. He has committed to a survivor-centred approach. This must be central to the process and must include housing, counselling, access to their own data and records and real and prompt action when it comes to redress.

“The survivors must be given the assurance that never again will they have to fight and campaign for the justice they are entitled to. They must have certainty that their voices will continue to be listened to and their concerns addressed.

“My thoughts are with all those who experienced the inhumanity documented in these pages and who continue to deal with the effects of those abuses," he said.