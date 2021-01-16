Tipperary students are called on to grow their own crystals

Primary and post-primary level students in Tipperary are being encouraged to grow a single crystal as part of this year’s National Crystal Growing Competition.

The competition was launched at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition by Science Foundation Ireland research centres iCRAG, the SFI Research Centre for Applied Geosciences, and SSPC, the SFI Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals.

Back by popular demand, the competition will challenge participants to grow crystals using ingredients readily available in the home, pharmacies, and hardware stores such as: salt (sodium chloride or potassium chloride), alum, sugar, or copper sulphate.

This iteration of the competition has been specially designed for parents struggling to find appropriate activities for home-school science lessons during this period of school closure. It’s the perfect solution for all the young budding scientists out there. The aim of the competition is to have fun with science and also inspire young minds to explore careers in the field.

“We have always had a very high quality crystals submitted to this competition and a high level of energy and dedication shown by the students and their teachers. As someone who appreciates the beauty and importance of crystals, it excites me to see the competition back in action. I can’t wait to see what the fantastic young scientists out there come up with.,” said Dr Sarah Hayes, associate director academic partnerships and public engagement for SSPC.

To enter the competition, participants must send a picture of their crystal to iCRAG and SSPC before the closing date of April, 16. More information, including crystal recipes and growing instructions can be found on the website bit.ly/crystalcomp