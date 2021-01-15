Tipperary Covid-19 response: Nenagh Éire Óg is helping the community

A reminder that the club has re-activated our Covid-19 Community Response Team in light of the re-introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

If any member of our community requires support during these difficult times, prescriptions and groceries collected or if we can support you in any way, contact our community covid officer Bartley Ryan on 086-735 8359 and a member of our club will be only too delighted to come to your assistance.

Similarly, if any member of our club wants to volunteer to help out please contact Bartley and your name will be added to our response team.

Lotto:The second supplementary draw of our Community Lotto took place following the lotto draw held on December 21.

Congratulations to our three winners Bernie Hennessy, Enda Costello and James Cullen who each received €500. Our chosen charity for this draw was Nenagh Lions Club who also received €500.

The draw for our next charity will take place in the coming weeks.

Our Lotto continues to be suspended until further notice due to Level 5 restrictions.

Membership: Club membership for 2021 is now due and can be paid online at www.nenagheireog.com or to any committee member. Membership rates remain the same this year - Adult - €50 and Student/OAP/Unemployed - €30. Family options are also available.

Healthy Club: The GAA Healthy Club Every Step Counts challenge, in association with Irish Life's MyLife App, is starting on Wednesday, January 13. It will run for seven weeks with some serious prizes up for grabs! Just download the app and join the Nenagh Éire Óg team.

Walkers should only take part as individuals or as part of small family units/bubbles.

Please follow all Government Covid guidelines and keep yourselves and your community safe.

For further information/queries, please contact our Healthy Club officer on 087-9886686.

This is a great opportunity to get our club moving. Let’s step up to the challenge!!