Cllr. Lee welcomes investment in fire station in Roscrea

Roscrea based Independent Councillor Shane Lee has welcomed the news that Roscrea Fire Station has been granted the sum of €500,000.

In a statement to the Tipperary Star, Cllr Lee said: ‘This funding will be used to carry out upgrading and refurbishment work to the Fire Station at Birr Road. It come from the Fire Service Capital Programme 2021 - 2025 and the investment in this important facility in our town has been widely welcomed' he says.

‘The building has been in need of improvements for some time and this funding will now allow this work to be carried out,” he concluded.