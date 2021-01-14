Lowry backs #bestshot Covid-19 vaccine petition

POLL TOPPING Tipperary TD, Deputy Michael Lowry supports the Iconic Newspapers petition to accelerate vaccine roll out via our local and trusted pharmacies.



“People for the most part, have endured the impact of Covid-19 on their lives with amazing resilience. They have a right to expect that those responsible for rolling out the vaccine pull out all the stops to make it available to them without any delay”, Deputy Lowry told TipperaryLive on Thursday.



“We must be fully prepared as vaccine supplies arrive in the country to hit the ground running”, Deputy Lowry said after he shared the petition across his social media accounts.



Already hundreds have added their names to the petition, echoing the call for vaccine distribution in rural towns and villages to return life to normal.



“It makes sense that GP's and pharmacists are involved in the rollout due to their medical qualifications and their accessibility to the public. I fully support this Campaign backing local pharmacists to deliver the Covid vaccine”, Deputy Lowry told TipperaryLive.ie

