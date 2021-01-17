GOAL creates online education resource to enable Global Citizenship

The NGO is seeking educators and participants from Tipperary interested in local and global community led action.

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL is launching its ‘Global Citizen’s Journey’, an education resource supporting young people in Tipperary to learn about their role in making positive change for a sustainable future in their local and global communities.

The resource was collaboratively created by young people not only from Ireland, but from across Africa as well. The young people came together through GOAL’s Global Youth Programme. During the launch these young creators from across the planet will present the education resource.

GOAL is calling on educators across Tipperary to attend the launch to access resources they can share with their students. It is also inviting young people between the age of 18-25 to join to learn more about GOAL’s Youth programme.

Irish facilitator Niamh Flynn says “This resource aims to create a community that is there to support all its members. It is everybody’s responsibility as a global citizen to take the initiative in being part of something bigger than yourself.”

GOAL Global Citizenship Manager Nina Sachau says, “At the heart of GOAL’s Public Engagement, GOAL’s Global Youth programme brings young people together from all over the world to deepen their understanding of Global Citizenship. We believe that deeper and longer-term engagement is the best possible way to support a generation of young people who are passionate about a fairer and more sustainable future.”

During 2020 the participants of the GOAL Global Youth programme created this resource to invite their peers across the planet to develop the critical thinking, communication, and leadership skills that will support them in their journey as global citizens.

Nina Sachau says “The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us of the interconnectedness of the world and the importance of community, collaboration and solidarity. With GOAL’s Youth programmes, we are facilitating a new generation of global citizens from Ireland and across GOAL programme countries in Asia, Africa and Latin-America to connect with each other, explore common issues and their own roles in creating change, regardless of where in the world they live.”

The launch of the event will take place Thursday, January 21 at 4pm.

It is free for all participants and open to anyone aged between 18-25 or educators of any age. No prior knowledge of the issues is required. All that is needed is an interest in helping to create a more sustainable future for all. Register here.

Applications for the 2021 Global Citizens Journey will open in March.