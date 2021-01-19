Man due before Nenagh District Court in connection with burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary and a theft incident in Co. Tipperary on January 18, 2021.

Shortly before 2.30pm, gardaí in Nenagh received a report that a man had entered the staff area and had stolen the tip jar from a restaurant in Summerhill, Nenagh.

A description of the suspect was circulated to all gardaí on duty in the area and a man, aged in his late teens, was arrested by Detective Gardaí at 5pm.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Garda later received a report from a clothes shop on Mitchell Street that a jacket had been stolen. The man who had been arrested was found in possession of this jacket.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning at 10.30am.