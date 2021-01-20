Tipperary man on trespass charge given consent to bail but must stay out of county

A Nenagh man charged with trespass on a property in the town has been further remanded in custody with consent to bail by Nenagh Court, but must reside outside Tipperary if he takes up bail.

Joseph Cummins, 34, of no fixed abode, was charged with trespass on a property at Flannan Street, Nenagh, on January 5.

He appeared at Nenagh Court via video link from Limerick Prison where he had been in custody since the time of the alleged offence.

His solicitor Elizabeth McKeever told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that bail conditions for her client had been agreed by the State.

She handed in a copy of the conditions that would be attached to the bail.

The court heard that the case was a summary matter under Section 8 of the Garda Siochana Act and the State had now agreed that Mr Cummins be remanded in custody to February 12 with consent to bail.

Sgt Michael Keating said he did not propose to read out all the bail conditions to the court.

An address had been provided and Mr Cummins would have to stay out of Tipperary, except in cases where he had to appear before the court.

If Mr Cummins took up his bail by February 12 he would not have to appear in court on that date.

He would have to abide by all directions of the probation service and have his mobile phone charged and on at all times so gardaí could always make contact with him.

Ms McKeever said her client was happy with all of the conditions attached to his bail.

Mr Cummin’s probation officer had his mobile phone number and she undertook to give the number to the gardaí.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath told the defendant that the gardaí could obtain an arrest warrant if he failed to comply with all the conditions. She remanded him in custody with consent to bail in his own bond of €500.

She told him he was to have no contact with the injured party.

He must stay out of Tipperary and abide by the directions of the probation service and have his mobile switched on in the event of gardaí wishing to contact him at any time.

The judge said Mr Cummins did not have to come to court on February 12 if he took up his bail in the meantime.

She adjourned the case for mention on that date.