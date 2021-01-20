Tipperary TD says concerns around special schools had not been fully addressed

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said that while he cautiously welcomed last week's decision to reopen schools on a phased basis, he had emphasised that any moves to reopen special schools must first take into account the real concerns raised about the safety of students and staff.

"This clearly has not happened and these concerns have not been fully addressed," he said following this Tuesday's news that special schools due to reopen on Thursday will remain closed until further notice.

"Across the country, parents of children with special needs are once again thrown into confusion. They feel that they and their children have become pawns in the midst of this debacle. This is not good enough," said Deputy Lowry.