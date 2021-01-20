Tipperary vaccinations update: Latest dates for nursing home residents and staff
The HSE has released a list of dates to Sinn Féin Tipperary TD Martin Browne of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Tipperary nursing homes, up to January 22.
The list is:
January 20: Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit
January 20: Rivervale Nursing Home
January 21: St Conlon's Community Nursing Unit
January 21: Patterson's Nursing Home
January 22: St. Kieran's Nursing Home
January 22: Waterman's Lodge
January 22: Mount Carmel Nursing Home
January 22: St. Kieran's Nursino Home
The HSE told Deputy Browne that the dates were subject to change.
