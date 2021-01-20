Tipperary vaccinations update: Latest dates for nursing home residents and staff

The HSE has released a list of dates to Sinn Féin Tipperary TD Martin Browne of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Tipperary nursing homes, up to January 22.

The list is:

January 20: Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit

January 20: Rivervale Nursing Home

January 21: St Conlon's Community Nursing Unit

January 21: Patterson's Nursing Home

January 22: St. Kieran's Nursing Home

January 22: Waterman's Lodge

January 22: Mount Carmel Nursing Home

January 22: St. Kieran's Nursino Home

The HSE told Deputy Browne that the dates were subject to change.