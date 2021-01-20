Great joy for Loreto Clonmel students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel was delighted to compete in the first ever Virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition. Although things were a little different this year, our students were extremely successful in the competition with eight groups making it through to the finals which took place in early January.

We had entries in each of the categories and age levels with all students putting in phenomenal work to prepare their ‘Virtual Stands’ for the wider public to visit. As a part of the 2020/2021 Virtual Event each group prepared a 3-minute Video describing their project, a 6 slide PowerPoint as their project display together with a Project Report Book and Project Diary.

On judging week, which ran from January 6-9, students each had a minimum three 15–30 minute interviews with BT Judges Via Microsoft Teams with some having four interviews!

It is fair to say everyone in the Loreto Clonmel school community are very proud of the students who worked so hard on their projects and want to congratulate them on their huge success in the competition.

We cannot wait for next year already!

A taste of the Loreto students’ projects can be seen across these two pages: