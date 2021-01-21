Tipperary gardaí issue fines to people for breaking lockdown restrictions

With Covid-19 cases rising, gardaí in Nenagh and adjoining towns have stepped up their efforts to ensure that people abide by the Level 5 restrictions introduced by the Government.

A spokesman in Nenagh said a number of fines had been issued in recent days to people from outside the locality who had no valid reason for being in the area.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Nenagh questioned an individual who was allegedly dumping litter on the side of the Limerick Road on the outskirts of the town on Thursday last.

Tipperary County Council have been provided with details of the incident.